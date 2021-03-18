"You going in the game, my man" - The moment Daniel Cormier told Kevin Holland he was in UFC 4

Ahead of his big main event fight this weekend, Kevin Holland has finally been added to the UFC 4 game. Taking to Twitter, Daniel Cormier revealed the addition of Holland to the game and congratulated the latter.

Not only did DC announce Kevin Holland's addition to the game, but the former UFC heavyweight champion also fired a friendly warning to the middleweight sensation. Cormier reminded Holland that he won't be taking it easy on him in a matchup between the two in the game.

Here is the clip of Daniel Cormier revealing Kevin Holland being added to UFC 4:

Y’all did it we put him in the game. Kevin Holland coming into #UFC4 is so huge I decided to personally call him and welcome him 💪 but i also had to remind him who’s winning in an @easportsufc matchup 🎮💀

Kevin Holland was quite stoked about the announcement and once again lived up to his nickname, taking a shot at the fighters on the cover of the game. The UFC middleweight claimed he might have to get a different game cover for himself, as both Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya could get the smoke.

For months now, Holland has been taking shots at the reigning UFC middleweight champion, and The Last Stylebender has also responded to Big Mouth.

Kevin Holland will finally return to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC Vegas 22

Having competed on five different occasions in 2020, Kevin Holland is set for his first fight of 2021. The rising middleweight sensation will take on veteran Derek Brunson in the main event fight at the UFC APEX this weekend as part of the UFC Vegas 22 card.

Last year, Holland secured dominant wins over fighters like Darren Stewart, Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, and Charlie Ontiveros. Big Mouth 'closed out a phenomenal year with a win over veteran Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256, when he knocked out the Brazilian in sensational fashion to secure his fifth win of 2020.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland's upcoming opponent, Derek Brunson, fought just once last year. The veteran prepared himself for a three-round main event against Edmen Shahbazyan and won via TKO in the third round of the fight.