"You going to be joining this fool" - Mark Hunt warns Dana White "karma gonna sting your a**" after Brock Lesnar named in sex trafficking lawsuit

While Mark Hunt lost his lawsuit concerning Brock Lesnar's UFC 200 steroid accusations last year, 'The Super Samoan' still harbors sour feelings about the whole incident. As such, he hit back at Dana White and the WWE superstar in the wake of their recent legal troubles.

This April, the UFC will go to trial over an antitrust lawsuit filed against it by former fighters, including Cung Le, for employing predatory contractual practices.

Similarly, trouble has been brewing on Lesnar's end as well. 'The Beast Incarnate' was recently named in a battery and sex trafficking lawsuit filed against former TKO Group chairman Vince McMahon.

While Lesnar hasn't commented on the issues as yet, that didn't stop his former opponent from speaking his mind on the matter. Hunt took to Instagram to write:

"You [are] going to be joining this fool Brock Lesnar @danawhite @ufc. Karma is going to sting your a** so hard this year."

When Hunt locked horns with Lesnar at UFC 200, the pro wrestling star came away with a unanimous decision win. However, the result was turned into a No-Contest after the WWE superstar failed one of the pre-fight drug tests.

In his lawsuit, 'The Super Samoan' essentially accused the promotion of having had prior knowledge of the American's steroid use.

While there were rumblings about the 46-year-old making his much-awaited WWE return at the Royal Rumble event, the looming threat of legal consequences impacted by his possible involvement in the charges filed against his former boss might very well derail such plans.

Reporter accuses Brock Lesnar of exposing himself

Brock Lesnar's WWE return seems to be in jeopardy because of sexual harassment accusations levied against him, both new and old.

In a recent VICE documentary, American TV host Terri Runnels claimed that the former UFC heavyweight champion exposed himself to her:

"Brock was very new to the business, and he exposed himself to me at the Insurrextion pay-per-view like a real d**k. I remember that night I was doing interviews. I was backstage, and I hear my name called. and Brock was in this room. Dustin was in the room, my ex-husband at the time and Brock did the whole thing. I no-sold it, went to my dressing room, Dustin came, and he's like, 'Don't sell it.' I'm like, 'I'm not selling it.' I didn't sell it. Not gonna. In other words, let it lie. Leave it alone."

Catch Terri Runell's comments on Brock Lesnar below:

Furthermore, the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon by ex-employee Janel Grant places 'The Beast Incarnate' as a wrestler the infamous businessman tried to re-hier by prompting her to have sex with him.