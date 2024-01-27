Former WWE champion to replace Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble and become an instant main-eventer? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar’s 2024 Royal Rumble appearance is reportedly uncertain following his implied inclusion in a disturbing sex trafficking lawsuit against WWE and former Chairman Vince McMahon. The Beast Incarnate was heavily factored into the Stamford-based company’s plans for the upcoming PLE before the scandal became public.

Hypothetically, if Lesnar does not show up on Saturday for the Royal Rumble, which WWE Superstar from the current roster would replace him in the over-the-top-rope extravaganza? Bron Breakker seems to be a plausible replacement, given how highly top officials think of him. The former NXT Champion can potentially show up at the Rumble and put on a dominating performance.

As far as Breakker becoming an instant main-eventer on the main roster goes, realistically, Triple H would wait for Bron Breakker to finish up his tag team storyline with Baron Corbin on NXT before calling him full-time to the main roster. The pair are in the final of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They will face either the Trick Melo Gang or the Latino World Order in the tournament finals at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Speaking of Trick Melo Gang, the pairing of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams made a huge statement on the final episode of SmackDown before the 2024 Royal Rumble. Williams arrived in time to make the save for Melo from Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. It remains to be seen if Trick Melo Gang will be in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match tonight.

When was Brock Lesnar’s last WWE Royal Rumble appearance?

Brock Lesnar worked the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The 46-year-old superstar entered at number 12. The Beast Incarnate took out several superstars with his German Suplex before having a face-off with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Brock Lesnar would be eliminated by Bobby Lashley from the match and threw a temper tantrum outside the ring. Both superstars settled their feud at the Elimination Chamber 2023 Premium Live Event in Canada on February 18.

Brock's next PLE appearances would see him work WrestleMania 39, Backlash, Night of Champions, and SummerSlam 2023.

