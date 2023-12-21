Brock Lesnar gets challenged to a blockbuster match by top RAW star for WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 has historically been the platform for dream matches, and it seems like Gunther wants a similar clash against Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows.

From being an untested rookie on the main roster, Gunther has generally established himself as one of the most dominant names on the roster. He has put together a record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign over the past year.

The Imperium leader is currently on RAW and remains a featured talent as WWE approaches a busy WrestleMania season. Gunther recently spoke to Busted Open during a special live Holiday Party session and demanded a match against Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate has not wrestled since SummerSlam 2023, but he is widely expected to be at WrestleMania 40, where Gunther hopes to challenge the former Universal Champion. Even if the match doesn't happen in April 2024, The Ring General eventually wants to face Lesnar.

As you can view below, Gunther called Brock Lesnar his "end boss" and was eager to test himself inside the ring against one of the greatest combat sports athletes of this era:

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too," he said.

WWE has already planted the seeds for a potential Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther match

The last Royal Rumble event is remembered as Gunther's breakout moment on the main roster. He entered the match at #1 and broke the record for spending the most time before getting eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

Gunther was involved in some epic moments throughout the contest, including a memorable face-off with Brock Lesnar. The mere sight of seeing The Ring General go toe-to-toe with The Beast Incarnate seemed like a teaser for a WrestleMania showdown.

While the two behemoths had different matches at WrestleMania 39, the upcoming edition of the mega show seems like the ideal stage for the long-awaited clash to finally happen.

