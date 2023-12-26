“You gonna be sleeping with Leon by next year” - Belal Muhammad’s trash talk gets lost in translation, leaves fans scratching their heads

Belal Muhammad's latest trash talk toward Leon Edwards wasn't exactly met with the reaction he was anticipating, as fans were left scratching their heads as to what he was actually trying to say.

'Remember The Name' has been vocal as of late as he believes that the reigning UFC welterweight champion is avoiding him and trying to stop him from earning a title shot. He is believed to be next in line for a title shot and took to his X account, where he shared a photo of what he believes the end of 2024 will look like in the welterweight division:

"This time next year"

Tweet regarding Belal Muhammad's plans for 2024

The photo was a response to 'Rocky,' who posted the original photo with his son, and the No.2 ranked welterweight decided to get creative. The problem for Muhammad was that he didn't provide any context to the photo, which confused his followers and led to hilarious reactions as they attempted to figure out what he was implying, writing:

"What you gonna be sleeping with Leon by next year? Da f**k?

"What uh. What does this mean bro"

"Why would you be cuddling with Leon though bro!"

"Very cute Belal, people have you all wrong."

"Nah, bro. This is not the flex you think it is."

"Naah bro, Belal why are you cuddling him like that?"

Reaction to Muhammad's tweet

Based on what transpired in Edwards' most recent win over Colby Covington at UFC 296, a title fight against Muhammad at UFC 300 does appear to be a realistic possibility should the promotion go in that direction.

Belal Muhammad puts Leon Edwards on blast for dismissive comments

Belal Muhammad recently put Leon Edwards on blast after the reigning UFC welterweight champion dismissed him by referring to him as the least intimidating fighter in the promotion and one that doesn't pose a threat to his title reign.

'Remember The Name' took to his X account, where he quoted 'Rocky's' tweet and responded by questioning why he hasn't pushed for a bout against him if he really felt that way, writing:

"If I’m least intimidating, why you intimidated? You should be jumping at this fight if I’m easy work. You and your coach know I’ll work you ‘Son’ #Unanimous #EveryRound"

Tweet regarding Muhammad's response to Edwards