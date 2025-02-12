"You have to be good example" - Usman Nurmagomedov breaks silence on Conor McGregor's remarks after Paul Hughes fight

There is no love lost between Conor McGregor and the Nurmagomedovs. However, in a stunning twist, Usman Nurmagomedov reacted to the Irishman's vitriol against his family by issuing a far more diplomatic response than most would be capable of in a similar situation.

Speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the reigning Bellator lightweight champion addressed McGregor's aggressive trash talk, in which 'The Notorious' took aim at his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in a since-deleted tweet. In response to McGregor's tirade, Usman said the following:

"Honestly, it's okay. Paul [Hughes] is good guy. We spoke with him a little bit. He's really good guy. Like, brother, this time, it's hard for people, to be honest. And you have to be good example, because of everyone right now is living on the phone. The people living on the phone, on the media, they watching, they following now. So, when you set bad example, this is very bad. You have to understand, brother, a lot of people watching you."

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's advice for Conor McGregor:

The feud between McGregor and Khabib is the most well-known in MMA history, with the pair clashing at UFC 229. However, prior to their fight, tensions had already been boiling. While McGregor embarked on an excursion to boxing to face Floyd Mayweather Jr., 'The Eagle' claimed the lightweight title.

Moreover, the Irishman's then close friend, Artem Lobov, took it upon himself to speak ill of Khabib in an interview. Upon catching wind of Lobov's words, Khabib confronted him at a fighter hotel, slapping him and uploading footage of it to the internet, enraging McGregor.

In response, the Irishman gathered his own entourage and intercepted a bus transporting fighters, including Khabib prior to the UFC 223 Media Day. McGregor attacked the bus, before fleeing the premises and subsequently facing arrest. Afterward, there was no turning back.

Usman Nurmagomedov became a proxy in the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor feud

At PFL Champions Series 1, Usman Nurmagomedov served as his legendary cousin's representative against Paul Hughes, an Irishman who called on Conor McGregor to corner him against the Dagestani contingent in a Bellator lightweight title fight.

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov vs. ex-Conor McGregor admirer, Paul Hughes:

Ultimately, McGregor did not corner Hughes, who lost to Usman via controversial majority decision. In the aftermath of the fight, which saw Hughes express his respect for the Nurmagomedovs, McGregor appears to have turned on his Irish compatriot as well.

