“You are a good guy” – Nieky Holzken thanks MMA icon Yoshihiro Akiyama for accepting special mixed-rules bout against him

Dutch kickboxing legend ‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken is on cloud nine following an incredible experience in ‘the land of the rising sun’ last weekend.

The 40-year-old from The Netherlands entered the ONE Championship ring against legendary Japanese mixed martial artist and Netflix’s ‘Physical 100’ star Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event took place live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, Jan. 28.

It was a special rules super-fight, with round one being contested under boxing rules, round two Muay Thai, and round three MMA. Unfortunately for Akiyama, Holzken put in light work to win early in the very first stanza.

‘The Natural’ put ‘Sexyama’ on unsteady footing with a left hook early in the contest. Although the Japanese fighter was able to somehow beat the 10-count, Holzken smelled blood in the water and sought a quick finish. A final right hook sent Akiyama crashing to the canvas for good as referee Olivier Coste waved him off.

After the fight was over, Holzken was quick to give his esteemed opponent props. ‘The Natural’ told veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson in the ring:

“I go home, I celebrate with my family, take a week off, then I go train again. We talk with ONE Championship to see what’s next. I want to thank Akiyama, he’s a big legend in the sport and I wish him all the best. Sexyama, you are a good guy, oss!”

It wasn’t the most exciting fight, especially since it appeared lopsidedly in favor of Holzken. But the Dutchman will take it, as well as a $50,000 bonus for his efforts.

What’s next for ‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken?

At 40 years of age, there’s no question Nieky Holzken’s prime is long gone. However, the Dutch legend says he is open to competing in some interesting fights in the future, including these special rules matches. He’s also open to trying out MMA sometime, which would no doubt be a sight to see.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Nieky Holzken’s next fight.