"You got to give her credit" - Brendan Schaub tells haters to stay away from 'dime piece' Paige VanZant for fighting despite being financially set

Brendan Schaub recently came out in support of Paige VanZant for still competing as a fighter.

In the latest episode of 'The Schaub Show', 'Big Brown' said the 28-year-old deserved respect for still competing in combat sports despite being financially secure:

"This is why you guys should lay off Paige, if you're gonna throw hate her way... She has all the movie offers, she has her OnlyFans, she doesn't have to do anything. Paige financially is all set. She doesn't have to do s**t. She just enjoys fighting... She chooses to fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Not for the money, she's set. Not for the fame, she's set. Not for the Instagram followers, she's set... She chooses this just because she loves to fight. You gotta give her credit, man."

You can watch the full episode of the podcast below:

VanZant used to compete in the UFC. '12 Gauge' made the walk to the octagon on nine separate occasions and was victorious in five of them.

The 28-year-old lost her last fight in the UFC against Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. After that, VanZant parted ways with the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Paige VanZant has her next fight lined up

Paige VanZant will next be seen in action at BKFC 27 in London. The event will take place on August 20 and will be headlined by a fight between Michael Page and Mike Perry.

'12 Gauge' will take on Charisa Sigala in a flyweight bout that night.

VanZant has not had a good run in BKFC so far. The 28-year-old made her debut in the promotion against Britain Hart in February 2021. The former UFC fighter ended up on the losing side of the contest via unanimous decision.

In her next outing, '12 Gauge' took on Rachael Ostovich, over whom she scored a win in the UFC. This time around, Ostovich avenged her loss by edging out a unanimous decision win.

Now at 0-2 in BKFC, VanZant will be looking to return to winning ways. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will manage to turn things around in August or continue her losing skid.

