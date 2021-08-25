"You got Nick Diaz, you got Nate Diaz" - UFC welterweight Kevin Lee lists potential future opponents for himself at 170lbs

Former UFC lightweight Kevin Lee is making the move up to 170lbs, where he will first face off against Daniel Rodriguez this weekend. Lee has been a top contender at 155lbs for much of his career. Now in a completely new weight class, he is spoilt for choice in terms of new potential opponents.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Kevin Lee was asked who in the welterweight division intrigued him in as a potential future opponent. He stated that:

"It's great to throw my name in these hats, finally, and kinda get a bunch of new names. You got Nick Diaz, you got Nate Diaz, which would really be a good one. Kamaru Usman, obviously, he's the number one right now, pound for pound. So he gives me something to really go for. But then again, you've got Masvidal, you've got Colby Covington. It's a lot of guys that could really make for a great fight."

Kevin Lee on Daniel Rodriguez

Kevin Lee was initially scheduled to face top 15 ranked welterweight Sean Brady. However, Brady was forced to drop out, needing surgery. Rather than wait for another ranked opponent, Kevin Lee stated he was willing to fight anyone.

It was Daniel Rodriguez who stepped up on short notice to face 'The Motown Phenom.' Rodriguez is currently riding a two-fight win streak, having defeated both Mike Perry and Preston Parsons. Kevin Lee had the following to say about his upcoming fight with 'D-Rod':

"The fact that he's going to show up and really put on a good fight is all I care about. I didn't really care about the name. You know, really I'm the name and was gonna add that to Sean Brady if we ended up fighting, and I'll give that to Daniel Rodriguez now."

"I just cared that he was going to be able to show up and after they announced the fight, I got so many calls from people that I really know in my personal life. Throughout the streets... They like, oh you fighting D-Rod, that's a good fight. So that got me a little more hyped."

