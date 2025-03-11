  • home icon
  • “You got people behind you” - Towering phenom Nabil Anane highlights the importance of his strong support system in his career

By Vince Richards
Modified Mar 11, 2025 17:46 GMT
Nabil Anane stresses the importance of a strong support system. [Photo from ONE Championship]
Nabil Anane knows professional fighting isn't just a one-on-one affair.

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion stressed the importance of a strong support system that a fighter could always rely on behind the scenes and out of the public's prying eyes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anane said that even though he's by himself in the cage, his coaches, teammates, and family played pivotal roles in molding him into the fighter he is.

Nabil Anane said:

"When you are in the gym, when you are at home, and everything, you are not alone. You got your people behind you. Got them pushing you, pushing you every day."

Anane is one of Algerian Muay Thai great Mehdi Zatout's best students. His towering 6-foot-4 frame casting a huge shadow within the team.

Nevertheless, Anane is a product of Zatout's holistic approach to coaching and the perfect example of developing a fighter within a familiar system from a young age.

Anane holds a stellar 6-1 record in ONE Championship, and is on a streak of six straight wins against Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, and Nico Carrillo.

His lone loss in the promotion came at the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, in his promotional debut in June 2023.

Anane, however, has a chance at redemption when he takes on Superlek in a title unification match for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

ONE 172 goes down at the historic Saitama Super Arena and will be streamed live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on March 23.

Nabil Anane says he learned his loss in promotional debut loss to Superlek

Nabil Anane is confident he won't suffer the same fate that he went through when he faced Superlek in his ONE Championship debut.

The 20-year-old lost to Superlek via first-round stoppage at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, with that defeat sparking Anane's incredible six-fight winning streak.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Anane said he learned his lesson and promised to change his fortunes in Japan:

"It was a big lesson, and I learned a lot in that fight. I’m sure that it’s not going to be the same this time.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard
