"You gotta make this dude pay" - Former UFC star warns Syko Stu can end Raja Jackson's career and refuses to defend him despite ties with Rampage

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 27, 2025 12:02 GMT
Ex-UFC fighter talks about Quinton
Ex-UFC fighter talks about Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja Jackson. [Image courtesy: Getty]

A former UFC heavyweight fighter recently offered his thoughts on Raja Jackson assaulting a pro wrestler 'Syko Stu' a.k.a. Stuart Smith. The individual believes Smith can press charges against Jackson, which might jeopardize his professional career.

For context, Jackson attacked Smith brutally during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. The U.S. Army veteran was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries.

During a recent episode of his podcast The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub said that despite having a solid relationship with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, he is unable to defend the former UFC light heavyweight champion's son:

''And I'll be transparent. I like Raja and obviously I adore 'Rampage'. Me and 'Rampage' have a great relationship. I love 'Rampage'. And it's just by nature, my initial thought was, when I heard about this and I spoke with 'Rampage', when I heard about this, I went, 'all right, how can I defend Raja?,' I would get all the videos. I watched the full live stream and all that. I got nothing. I got nothing. I can't, you can't defend this. I see this. It's so sad.''
He continued:

''If this veteran pro wrestler decides to press charges, if that pro wrestler goes, 'this was a bit or this was a work' and he just thought, 'that's how it works. I'm not pressing charges,' Raja's still gonna take a lot of heat online, but you're not doing jail time... But if that dude wakes up and somebody's in his ear and goes, 'dude, you gotta make this dude pay. He has to learn a lesson.' And he presses charges. It's gonna be tough. It's gonna be really tough. Tempted murder, aggravated assault. It's gonna be tough.''
Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Ex-UFC champion apologizes for his son Raja Jackson's actions

Happy Punch recently took to X and shared a clip of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's live stream video in which he condemned his son Raja Jackson, who assaulted Stuart Smith inside a wrestling ring.

He said:

''I don’t condone what my son did. I’m going to let justice play out… I just wish I could’ve been there. Hopefully, one day I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand. I hope he can forgive me, as a dad, for not understanding everything.''

Stuart's health is stable at the moment, according to his brother Andrew, who posted health updates on Facebook.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
