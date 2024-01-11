“You gotta react quick” – Buakaw says Superbon’s inability to defend kicks cost him in superfight against Tawanchai

Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek watched the action closely as his namesake protege, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn battled countryman Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the division’s Muay Thai gold late last year.

Superbon and Tawanchai met in the fabled ONE Championship ring with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last December 22nd, 2023 and the action did not disappoint.

The two Thai warriors traded their best shots through five full rounds, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd, but only one man came out victorious. Tawanchai retained his belt, winning via majority decision in a close fight.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Buakaw shared his thoughts on Superbon’s performance and where specifically the 33-year-old veteran encountered difficulty.

Buakaw Banchamek said:

“Tawanchai is a southpaw while Superbon is an orthodox [fighter]. Tawanchai performed well and dominated the first round. There are ways to defend kicks, but you just have to be faster. You gotta react quickly.”

Despite Superbon’s defeat, there is no question fans were entertained in that fight, as ONE Friday Fights 46 certainly delivered the goods.

What’s next for Superbon Singha Mawynn?

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is still the top contender in the featherweight division, holding the No. 1 spot in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. So expect to see the 33-year-old back in action in a big fight very soon.

It could even be for another world title.

Superbon is looking to avenge his January 2023 loss to now reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov. Allazov shocked the world when he stopped Superbon within two rounds at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video in Bangkok.