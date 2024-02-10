"You were GREAT" - Chael Sonnen approves after non-English speaking UFC veteran exclaims after commentating at Cage Fury

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen was all praises for a Brazilian veteran fighter making his commentary debut.

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano donned the microphone for the first time at Cage Fury Fighting Championships and received Sonnen's approval.

Moicano took to X (formerly Twitter) to recount his own journey from not being able to speak or converse in English to being a self-taught fluent speaker and commentating at a major mixed martial arts event on national television.

He wrote about the significance of hard work and discipline:

"4 years ago I didn’t speak English…. I taught myself English and now I just commentated Cage Fury on national tv… how crazy is life when you work hard and have the discipline to change your life!!!! #ufc #cffc"

Check out Renato Moicano's post below on X:

Sonnen was quick to join in on Moicano's self-reflection and offered some validation of his own. He mentioned that he had tuned in to the broadcast and praised Moicano:

"I watched. You were GREAT."

Check out Chael Sonnen's appreciation post below on X:

Chael Sonnen questions Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker's preparation for their upcoming fight

Chael Sonnen weighed in on the upcoming middleweight clash between former champion Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa in UFC 298's co-main event.

With the fight just over a week away, Sonnen mentioned that he doesn't see the appropriate level of preparation from the two fighters and delved into the topic on Beyond the Fight:

"I am not that bullish on Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker... It doesn’t feel like those guys are getting ready to fight and to my understanding—and when is the last time Paulo Costa fought? It’s very meaningful. He was supposed to get into a little scrappy doo with Chimaev on October 22. Generally, when you have a fight of that magnitude, if something happens and it doesn’t come off, you rematch that same fight down the road."

After questioning the lengthy time period since both fighters' last outing, he observed:

“I’m not here to make a prediction, I’m not here to tell you that they’re not going to fight, but I will make an observation and that observation is that Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker are not behaving and are not actively doing what other guys put in the same position that are three weeks closing in on a fight that’s televised and monetized on pay-per-view, they are not doing what two opponents generally would do that are going to plan to face each other.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (2:04):