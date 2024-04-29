"You guys got that money mind" - Dominick Cruz and Matan Even joke about launching new fighting promotion which will feature non-human fights

Dominick Cruz recently spoke to Matan Even on his YouTube channel, and the two discussed MMA promotions and even joked about the idea of launching an MMA promotion.

Cruz is regarded as one of the greatest bantamweight fighters of all time and respected as both a fighter and UFC broadcaster. Even floated a question to 'The Dominator' at the start regarding sanctioned bouts between animals rather than humans. He said:

"Do you think the UFC should start being more inclusive and add a division for non-human fighters, for example two pitbulls eating each other or no?" [1:56 - 2:04]

Cruz reminded the YouTuber that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick had been arrested for that in the past because it is illegal, so that was his way of noting that it would never happen. He then jokingly responded to Even's hypothetical location for the promotion, which obviously indicated that it would never happen. He said:

"I think Mike Vick tried and it didn't go very well...Yeah, he had a dog fighting thing going on...['What if they do it in Saudi Arabia?' Even asked] Now you're thinking. Maybe that's what I can donate my money to...There we go. See, this is why you need the youngsters, you guys got that money mind, I need that." [2:05 - 2:33]

Check out the full interview below:

Dominick Cruz was originally slated for dream fight at UFC 301

Dominick Cruz was reportedly slated to return to the octagon for a dream fight against another MMA legend at UFC 301.

The former bantamweight champion hasn't competed since his knockout loss to Marlon 'Chito' Vera in the main event of UFC on ESPN 41. According to a report by Sportsnet's Aaron Bronsteter, there were plans for a dream fight between Cruz and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 301. He wrote:

"Just spoke with "The King of Rio" Jose Aldo, who confirmed that Dominick Cruz was initially supposed to be his opponent at UFC 301. Aldo had heard that Cruz had an issue during his camp that forced him to withdraw, which led to the booking against Jonathan Martinez."

Check out Bronsteter's tweet regarding Cruz vs. Aldo below:

Bronsteter's tweet regarding Cruz vs. Aldo being in the works [Image courtesy: @aaronbronsteter - X]