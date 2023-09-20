“You guys are insane” - Fans have nothing but love for the Ruotolo brothers’ dual medal ADCC run in 2022

ONE Championship's resident grappling prodigies, the Ruotolo brothers, aren't just taking over the promotion's submission grappling scene, they're pretty much dominating any organization they ever set their feet in.

Kade is the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and the youngest ADCC world champion ever. Tye, on the other hand, is the youngest IBJJF world champion in history and is currently slated to fight for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

2022 was a huge year for the twins as they achieved those historic accolades all within those 12 months. At that year's ADCC World Championships, the Ruotolo brothers formally announced that they are a force to be reckoned with on any mats.

Kade submitted all of his opponents in his bracket (an ADCC first) and went on to become the youngest ADCC gold medal winner. Tye, despite not medaling in his weight class, went on to showcase his grit against the giants in the Absuloute openweight category, where he won bronze.

The Ruotolo brothers posted the highlights of their ADCC 2022 performances on Instagram:

"A few highlights from last year at ADCC Can’t wait for the next one 🔥"

Fans and fellow athletes are loving the post in the comments section;

@ethan.isenbarger, @marshabalycraft, @loujitsu, and @petethegreekwristlocktheworld all showed support and admiration for the prodigious twins:

"You guys are insane🦍💪🏽"

"You two are amazing 👏 ❤️"

"LFG boys 🔥🚀💪🏼"

"Baddest around"

@fakelegphotography was creative with his comment:

"I wouldn’t challenge any of you 3 if I lost 35 years and grew a new leg! 😆💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

At the moment, no official opponents or bouts have been attached to either Kade or Tye. They have, however, been training a lot in striking arts, such as Muay Thai, in an effort to perhaps transition into MMA in the near future. Only time will tell.