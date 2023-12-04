“You were hardly during Molly Mae’s pregnancy” - KSI goes off on Tommy Fury for allegedly being an absentee father

KSI may have lost his appeal to overturn the unanimous decision loss to Tommy Fury, but the British YouTuber continues to sound off on his former opponent.

The influencer posted a video on his YouTube channel 'JJ Olatunji' with the title 'So... I Lost?' reacting to losing the appeal of the decision in his fight with Fury on Oct. 14. In the video, KSI strongly criticized Fury, even questioning his abilities as a father.

The YouTuber claimed that Tommy Fury's performance against him was 'embarrassing' before pivoting towards focusing on the boxer's parenting. The 30-year-old continued to accuse Fury of 'constantly partying' while his partner, Molly-Mae Hague, takes care of their daughter. He stated:

"You're a father now. You can't be constantly partying in the club while your missus is taking care of your child. You were hardly around during Molly-Mae's pregnancy, and it seems that even after the child has been born you're hardly around."

Neither Fury nor Hague has responded to the bold claim from the cruiserweight's most recent opponent.

What did KSI say about the fight with Tommy Fury?

In the nine-minute YouTube video, KSI continued to claim that he should have been awarded the win against Tommy Fury.

To open the video, the YouTuber claimed he was hit multiple times illegally in the back of the head on top of outlanding Fury.

However, seemingly viewing the fight from a different perspective two months later, the English internet personality began to mock Fury for the fight even being competitive. Olatunji said:

"The fact that Tommy Fury was unable to knock out a YouTube that has been boxing for about three years is actually hilarious. Tommy has essentially been all his life and he struggled to even jab me. You needed the judges to save you. That's pretty embarrassing, bro."

Watch the full video below: