"You can't hide" - Clay Guida calls out Nate Diaz after win at UFC Fight Night

Clay Guida wants to reignite his rivalry with Nate Diaz. Following his impressive victory against Leonardo Santos at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 44 event, Guida called out the Stockton native for a rematch. He has already beaten Diaz once but claims he wants to give the southpaw 'another chance' to correct his mistakes from their first fight.

Diaz and Guida locked horns at UFC 94 back in 2009. Guida ended up winning via decision. While he is more than willing to offer Nate Diaz a chance to avenge the loss, he believes Diaz will turn down the opportunity.

"There's still one dude out there... Beat him once and I'll give him another chance. Nate Diaz, I know you're out there. You can't run. You can't hide. I know you're going to turn the fight down. You probably won't even know we want to fight you again but if you ever want to do it again buddy, I'll give you a shot so let me know," Clay Guida said.

Check out Clay Guida's entire post-fight interview below:

Who will be Nate Diaz's next opponent in the UFC?

Nate Diaz has just one fight remaining under his current UFC contract and there's no shortage of guys wanting to fight him next. Khamzat Chimaev called out Nate Diaz but the latter doesn't seem interested in fighting a lower-ranked opponent.

Watch Nate Diaz's interview with TMZ Sports, wherein he rejected the idea of fighting Chimaev below:

UFC President Dana White initially said the promotion was trying to book a matchup between Chimaev and Diaz. Now that Diaz has rejected the idea, White said he doesn't blame the Stockton native for not wanting to fight 'Borz.' White referred to Chimaev as 'an absolute savage', rejecting Diaz's claims of the Russian-born Swedish fighter being a 'rookie'.

“Listen, man. Khamzat is a straight murderer, he’s a killer, he’s an absolute savage, and I don’t blame anybody for not wanting to fight Khamzat Chimaev,” White told TMZ.

Watch Dana White's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Since Diaz isn't interested in fighting Chimaev, booking a rematch between him and Guida might be a good idea for the UFC.

