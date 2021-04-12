"You inbred hillbilly" - Conor McGregor unleashes foul-mouthed rant at Dustin Poirier; claims trilogy fight, donation is off

It seems like Conor McGregor took major offense to Dustin Poirier calling him out in public for not going through with the donation he promised to make to The Diamond's charity.

In an angry and foul-mouthed rant on Twitter, Conor McGregor blasted Poirier for asking for the promised $500,000 donation without providing the Irishman with a proper plan as to where the money will be invested. That wasn't all, though. What McGregor said next came as an absolute shocker.

Conor McGregor has claimed his trilogy fight against Poirier - scheduled to go down at UFC 264 on July 10 - is now off. McGregor further claimed that he will be fighting someone else on the same pay-per-view.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f***ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

What could have prompted Conor McGregor to take this call? Was he so irate at Poirier about their earlier back-and-forth regarding the Irishman's donation to the charity that he decided to starve Poirier from getting another big payday?

McGregor even mentioned that Poirier accepted the trilogy fight instead of a title fight because he wants the payday associated with fighting The Notorious One.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

If not Poirier, who's next for Conor McGregor?

While it is yet to be seen whether it's just an angry rant or whether Conor McGregor really has pulled out of the fight, it will be interesting to see who he fights at UFC 264 if not Dustin Poirier. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira are already booked to fight for the vacant title at UFC 262. Tony Ferguson is also fighting Beneil Dariush on the same card.

That leaves Conor McGregor with the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos to choose from. All these guys would make for fantastic matchups against Conor McGregor. However, nothing can be confirmed unless there's official confirmation from the UFC.