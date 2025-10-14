  • home icon
"You are an inspiration"- Fans react as recovering Ben Askren shows off slick wrestling move

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 14, 2025
Ben Askren leaves fans stunned after showing off wrestling-move preview. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Ben Askren leaves fans stunned after showing off wrestling-move preview. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ben Askren recently impressed fans by showing off one of his wrestling moves while recovering from a double-lung transplant.

The former UFC star went through a serious medical crisis earlier this year. After a staph infection that led to pneumonia left him critically ill in May, Askren spent about 35 days in a Wisconsin hospital in a state of sedation. His wife later revealed that he suffered several cardiac arrests before the doctor decided to perform a double-lung transplant. He was released from the hospital in late July.

Askren has been open about his challenging experience on social media and has shared regular updates on his recovery journey. In a recent video shared via an X post, Askren lightheartedly showed off his arm-drag move on someone.

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their reaction and thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"You are an inspiration, Ben."

Another fan wrote:

"It's unreal how much stronger you look than a few months back, 'Funky.'"

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @Benaskren on X
Screenshots from @Benaskren on X

Ben Askren gets brutally honest about his weight struggles amid recovery

Ben Askren recently shared an update on his recovery journey and revealed just how hard it was for him to gain weight. The former UFC star admitted that while he's heavier now than he was after being discharged from the hospital, he still had to deal with eating challenges.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Askren opened up about his day-to-day ordeal and said:

"I have obviously gained weight. The lowest weight I had was 138 [pounds], I'm probably 25 or so heavier than that now. Putting weight on has been difficult. At first, all the food tasted like sh*t. Then even after it stopped tasting like sh*t, I thought it was going to, so I didn't want it. Just dealing with issues like that. Food is finally starting to look good and taste good, so it's much easier to put on weight."
Nishant Zende.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
