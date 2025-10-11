"Such a miracle" - Fans react as Ben Askren makes notable strides amid recovery from lung transplant

Ben Askren recently posted a video of himself playing dodgeball with his son inside his garage. The video instantly stirred a wave of admiration from the MMA community. For fans who followed his journey earlier this year, the sight of Askren moving freely again feels nothing short of extraordinary.Askren, who's recovering from a double lung transplant, posted a video on X and captioned the post:&quot;Just a little training in the garage!!&quot;Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to the video, with one fan writing:&quot;Congrats, Ben. Such a miracle to see you come back so far. We need something hopeful in a year like this.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;I'm blown away, Ben. I'm just humbled watching your progress. I would tell you to keep it up, but I think with you that's just a given. God bless you and yours.&quot;&quot;Looking good, brother. Hope you get back to 100% soon.&quot;&quot;Impressive, you can even do this repetitive movement.&quot;&quot;I'm so happy to see u play with your kids!&quot;&quot;Amazing progress!&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to the video of Ben Askren playing with his son. [Screenshots courtesy: @Benaskren on X]Askren’s health crisis began in May 2025 after pneumonia and a staph infection left him critically ill in a Wisconsin hospital. His condition worsened quickly, requiring sedation, ventilation, and ECMO support.His wife, Amy, later revealed he suffered several cardiac arrests before doctors decided on a double lung transplant, which was performed around June 30. Askren had no memory of the 35 days he spent sedated and learned the details through his wife’s journal.After nearly two months in the hospital and losing 50 pounds, he was discharged in late July. Since then, he has steadily rebuilt strength through therapy and consistently shares his recovery online.