"Find a woman like Mrs. Askren" - Fans react as Ben Askren expresses heartfelt gratitude to wife while recovering from near-fatal health ordeal 

Fans praised Ben Askren's wife, Amy Askren, after he shared a heartwarming message about her on social media.Askren, a wrestler and retired MMA fighter, was hospitalized for 59 days due to a severe case of pneumonia and ultimately required a double lung transplant. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is currently on the road to recovery.During this challenging time, Amy firmly stood by Ben, taking care of him as well as their children. In a recent post on X, Ben expressed his gratitude for her efforts, writing:&quot;My wife has been generally amazing during the entirety of our marriage, but the last 2.5 months she has been out of this world taking care of our kids and me.&quot;Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts.One fan wrote:&quot;This is exactly why those Tate dorks don’t know wtf they’re talking about when it comes to marriage. Do your best to find a woman like Mrs Askren, and you will understand the blessing you have.&quot;Other fans commented:&quot;You’re a lucky man and still have plenty of time to show her your appreciation when you get back on your feet! Keep working to get better big dog!&quot;&quot;She’s an absolute gem of a woman, and it’s shows, bro. God Bless you and your family.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Benaskren on X]Aksren, who experienced significant weight loss due to his health scare, has been sharing updates about his recovery since regaining consciousness. The MMA and wrestling community has wholeheartedly supported him during this difficult period.A prominent NCAA Division 1 wrestler and MMA fighter, Askren was the Bellator and ONE welterweight champion. He remained undefeated for a long stretch of his professional MMA career. Askren retired from MMA competition due to lingering hip problems in 2019, following consecutive losses against Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia in the UFC.