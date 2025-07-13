Ben Askren shares powerful message amid recovery following double lung transplant: "I will not feel sorry for myself"

Days after providing an update on his recovery, Ben Askren shared another video conveying a powerful message about his challenging health journey.

Several weeks ago, 'Funky' was hospitalized in Wisconsin due to severe pneumonia and other health complications. After undergoing a successful double lung transplant, Askren is now stable and in recovery.

In a recent post on his Instagram, Askren took the opportunity to deliver a strong message to the public. Asserting that he does not feel sorry or guilty about what happened, the former UFC fighter said:

"Everything is going pretty well. I got another tube out. I only have one tube left. I wanted to make a reflection with where I was less than a month ago... I feel like holy cr*p, I came a long way since then. I'm going to plead guilty — I felt guilty for myself one time. That doesn't do anybody any good. I thought, man, I never smoked one cigarette, never smoked any weed, never did anything. Why did my lungs get stolen from me?"

He added:

"Then I realized, it happened. It's over. It’s done with. I can be bitter and angry. I could whine, cry. That’s not going to help anybody. I am where I am now, and I’m going to move forward the best that I can. So I hope you guys are enjoying the updates. I will not feel sorry for myself. I'm going to get out of here pretty soon, and I hope you guys have a great day."

Check out Ben Askren's comments below:

Daniel Cormier reacts to Ben Askren's powerful message

Soon after Ben Askren shared his thoughts on his recent health journey, his close friend Daniel Cormier responded in the comments section.

Acknowledging Askren's words, Cormier wrote:

"It’s amazing how much better you look and sound. And as always, you are speaking words that will inspire people."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comment below:

Daniel Cormier's comment [Screenshot courtesy: @benaskren on Instagram]

