"You just cooked with this one" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's latest dig at Dillon Danis amid ongoing social media feud

Fans recently reacted after Nina-Marie Daniele took a dig at Dillon Danis amid their ongoing social media feud. It doesn't appear as though the ongoing beef was squashed as the journalist added more fuel to the fire by taking a jibe at his ability as an MMA fighter.

The social media feud between the former Bellator competitor and journalist stems from a comment that he made on her tweet, which resulted in a clever clap back. Daniele recently took to her X account to take a dig at Danis' striking, this time by mentioning that she was assisting the UFC's scouting efforts. She wrote:

"The UFC asked me to scout New Jersey prospects. This dude has great jiu jitsu but needs to work on his striking. Anyone know his name?"

Daniele's tweet regarding Danis [Image courtesy: @ninadrama - X]

The tweet caught the attention of the MMA community, which shared their thoughts on the journalist's jibe and on the former Bellator competitors' striking. Fans answered Daniele's question and proceeded to take their digs at Danis. They wrote:

"Gah damn you just cooked with this one Nina lolz"

"The legend himself, the reigning, defending, champion of Twitter! @dillondanis"

"I don't know but he'd make a good Logan Paul opponent..."

Check out the fan reaction to Nina-Marie Daniele's tweet below:

Fan reaction regarding Daniele's tweet about Danis [Image courtesy: @ninadrama - X]

Nina-Marie Daniele shares photo of Dillon Danis at New York restaurant

Nina-Marie Daniele's latest tweet regarding Dillon Danis' striking wasn't the only one she sent his way as she recently took a dig at him while at a New York restaurant.

The journalist took to her X account and posted a video at a restaurant, which had a photo of Danis on the wall from a past visit. She mentioned that the former Bellator competitor didn't let her know he'd be going to the pizzeria. Daniele said:

"I'm out here at Prince Street Pizza in New York and I just wanted to say that Dillon [Danis] hasn't checked in with me. Even though I let him know I was coming, he hasn't checked in with me. Just letting you know, dude."

