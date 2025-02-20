"You just lost to Chris Curtis 2 fights ago" - Fans react to UFC Seattle fighter's giant flaw in Dricus Du Plessis' resume comment

Dricus du Plessis made his return to the octagon earlier this month as he defeated Sean Strickland via unanimous decision at UFC 312 to defend his middleweight title for the second time. Brendan Allen recently critiqued 'Stillknocks' resume, claiming that it has a big flaw.

Speaking to the media ahead of his matchup against Anthony Hernandez at UFC Fight Night 252 this weekend, the No. 9-ranked middleweight stated:

"Somehow, Dricus just gets it done, man. I said this in an interview before, if you look at his resume on paper, you're like, 'f**k, man, this guy is a stud', but if you really look at it and watch the fights, he fights these guys that have such a great name, but look at the timeline that he fights them. He's fighting them kind of when they're not really motivated or they're on their way out or just Father Time is getting them."

Allen continued:

"For instance, you see [Israel Adesanya] on someone's resume and you think of the Izzy at his top and you're like, 'wow, he beat this guy'. You watch the fight and you're like, 'this ain't the Izzy that fought Paulo Costa or anything like that, this ain't the same guy'. So, I just think he gets them at the best times, the best names at the best times. It is what it is."

Check out Brendan Allen's comments on Dricus du Plessis below:

Fans shared their reaction to Allen's comments, with @GrizzMMA claiming that he recently lost to Chris Curtis:

"You just lost to Chris Curtis 2 fights ago lil bro"

@TclarkIV noted that du Plessis has had more success against their mutual opponents:

"Let’s compare Dricus’s record against Strickland and Giles to Allen’s."

@cashthembets labeled the No. 9-ranked middleweight as the captain of the JV team:

"He’s always got a lot to say for a guy who is clearly the captain of the JV team 😂"

@stiz23 agreed with Allen's assessment:

"I do think he fought Izzy at the right time. The Izzy that fought Rob wouldn’t have lost to DDP, Imavov, or Sean lol"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Top 10-ranked middleweight expresses shock at Dricus du Plessis' run

Dricus du Plessis has won nine consecutive fights since making his UFC debut in October 2020. Caio Borralho expressed surprise at his dominant run during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, noting that he always thinks his opponent will emerge victorious, stating:

"I'm very surprised. Every time that Dricus fought, I was thinking the other guy was going to win. Every time. Like Darren [Till], [Derek] Brunson - because he's so strange. He's so awkward. He misses a lot. He has a lot of mistakes on his game and all that, but he makes it works. This is the crazy thing. This guy makes it work. Nine straight wins, he's the world champion so he deserves all the credit."

Check out Caio Borralho's full comments on Dricus du Plessis below:

In addition to winning nine consecutive UFC bouts, du Plessis has managed to rise to the top of the middleweight division. He captured the title in January 2024 and has since defended it twice.

