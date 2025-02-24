"You are a legend" - Tye Ruotolo, fellow fighters have nothing but love for Jarred Brooks after losing to Joshua Pacio at ONE 171

Jarred Brooks received an influx of support following his heartbreaking defeat to Filipino rival Joshua Pacio over the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship at ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA king beat Brooks, the interim strawweight MMA world champion, at his own game on the ground to take the undisputed crown by way of a second-round TKO.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Monkey God' lamented his performance and promised to return stronger than ever after taking some time off.

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo and second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA competitor Stephen Loman led the charge in consoling Brooks in the comments section.

Ruotolo wrote:

"You are a legend, always grateful to watch you scrap and receive your epic energy on fight week 🙌"

Loman wrote:

"Just continue to go forward 👏👏"

Others chimed in:

"You bring eyes to the division, and bring the best out of your opponents. Always entertaining, and there's nothing you can't bounce back from 💪 enjoy the family time," wrote Justin Scoggins.

"You held your head high in defeat and were respectful to your rival. You shine HIS light and bring glory to Him & your growth as a man is evident. Love you brother & am so proud of you," wrote former world title contender Danial Williams.

Screenshot of comments [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Joshua Pacio believes rivalry with Jarred Brooks will continue

Despite a dominant showing against Jarred Brooks to go up 2-1 in their head-to-head record, Joshua Pacio expects his rivalry with the American star to continue.

The Lions Nation MMA product told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson during the post-fight interview:

"In the future, we are gonna do it again. So this is not the end. This is just the beginning like what I've said. This is a new season for Lions Nation MMA, for 'The Passion.'"

