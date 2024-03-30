"You like your brother, I'm sure has courage" - Mike Tyson's former training partner calls out Logan Paul for a boxing fight

It appears as though Logan Paul could possibly have a boxing bout in the works as he was most recently called out by Mike Tyson's former training partner.

Paul's brother Jake will be headlining the historic boxing event on Netflix on July 20th as he fights Tyson in the main event. In light of the bout materializing and the boxer-turned-YouTuber competing against a legendary champion like 'Iron', the WWE superstar has now also been brought into the mix.

Tyson's former training partner 'Big' Joe Egan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and issued a challenge to the current WWE United States champion for a boxing bout. He complimented both he and his brother for their courage while also taking a jibe at John Fury, and mentioned that he would like to fight him in a boxing bout. He said:

"You like your brother, I'm sure has courage. So why don't you get in and me and you can box. [You] boxed that Dillon [Danis] cage fighter, you gave him a savage beating...I won't offend you in any way. It will be just two fighting men getting in and exchanging punches. And the best man will win on the night."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Paul accepts Egan's challenge as he has indicated that he has retired from boxing following his most recent win against Dillon Danis in order to focus on his WWE career.

Logan Paul blasts journalist Graham Bensinger for allegedly misleading information

Logan Paul recently put journalist Graham Bensinger on blast after he allegedly provided misleading information about a documentary about him.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar appeared on TMZ Live along with Bensinger and brought up the original conversations they had regarding the documentary. He mentioned that the journalist misled him into agreeing that the feature would be part of an Apple TV series, but was later surprised to see it on his personal YouTube channel instead. He said:

"I let you into my house on Christmas because I thought that this show would go to Apple but instead, you plastered it on your personal YouTube channel. What, your deal with Apple didn't work out? Part of me believes that Graham would use me and likeness to sell what he thinks would be a pilot because where are your other Apple episodes, Graham?"

Expand Tweet