"I said I'd never do anymore business with that rat" - John Fury blasts KSI in response to callout from Mike Tyson's ex-sparring partner

John Fury recently lambasted KSI and retired Irish heavyweight boxer and former sparring partner of Mike Tyson, Joe Egan, who challenged him to a boxing match. A clip of Fury senior criticizing the YouTuber-turned-influencer boxing is making the rounds.

In particular, Fury has taken issue with the supposed manner with which KSI does business, accusing him of financial falsehoods. Meanwhile, he answered Egan's challenge by claiming that he would fight him so long as he convinces KSI to pay him a sum of money he believes he is owed:

"If I do get my 200, what he needs to do then is put an offer in writing to me, what he is prepared to pay me to fight you. I'm not hard to do business with, mate. You wanna make a few quid, you know, so do I. And I'll fight anybody, like I said, when it makes business sense. So here's what they've gotta do, cause I said I'll never do any more business with that rat ever."

Fury, who comes from the world of bare-knuckle boxing, had an unremarkable run as a professional boxer, finishing his career with a 8–4–1 record.

Similarly, Egan has major achievements as a professional boxer, having retired from active competition after just four fights with a 3–1 record.

With both men at an advanced age, it is unlikely that they would genuinely commit to a boxing match. However, Egan isn't the only man with whom Fury has had issues, as he vehemently asserts that KSI owes him £200,000 over a bet they had made regarding the outcome of the YouTuber's boxing match with Tommy Fury.

Is John Fury from Ireland?

Due to the rise of Conor McGregor, Ireland has become something of a hotspot in combat sports, with many casual fans now paying the country a tremendous amount of attention.

What many may not know is that John Fury was actually born in Tuam, Galway, Ireland.

Despite being born in Ireland, Fury senior moved to England at the age of four after his father struggled to find work in the family's homeland. The family settled in Manchester, where Tyson Fury was eventually born.