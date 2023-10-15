“The tears are going to be real” - Tommy Fury’s win over KSI corrected after judge’s scorecard error, fans react

Fans are ecstatic about KSI vs. Tommy Fury being changed from a majority decision to unanimous.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, KSI and Fury ended “The Prime Card” with a six-round boxing match. Once the dust settled, ‘TNT’ emerged victorious against the YouTuber by majority decision (57-56 x2 and 57-57).

It turns out the scorecards were incorrectly announced, and it's not something what KSI fans would have wanted. Boxing reporter Michael Benson said that Fury actually won by unanimous decision. Benson broke the news and explained the situation on Twitter:

“Tommy Fury’s win over KSI has now been CORRECTED to a unanimous decision, not a majority decision, because one of the judges’ scorecards was added up incorrectly. His card was announced as a 57-57 draw, when he actually scored it 57-56 to Fury - same as the other two judges.”

The Twitter comment section was filled with fans celebrating the judges’ decision change, including the following people:

“Hahaha the tears are going to be real”

“I TOLD EVERYONE THIS HAHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO FURY BY UD”

“Ksi lost twice. In one fight”

“It just keeps getting better”

“Can ksi and his fanboys accept the L already? Jake Paul accepted his and came back harder with a W. It’s not the end of the world”

“Talk about adding salt in the open wounds….”

Tommy Fury releases a statement following his win against KSI

Over the past nine months, Tommy Fury has solidified himself as the king of influencer boxing by defeating KSI and Jake Paul. To make things better, Fury’s latest win was in front of his hometown fans in Manchester, England.

Following his statement win, Fury released the following statement on Instagram:

“10-0. Thank you Manchester, my home town and my people… I had chills walking into that arena last night. An evening I will never forget. Glory to God always🙏🏼🤍”

Tommy Fury now holds a professional boxing record of 10-0. During his post-fight interview, the 24-year-old claimed he wants to move on from influencer boxing. With that said, Jake Paul has been actively pursuing a rematch to avenge his only loss.

Therefore, only time will tell if Fury continues to box influencers or chase a world title.