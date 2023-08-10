"You have to be a little crazy" - Dana White claims Jon Jones' MMA greatness outweighs his actions outside of the cage

UFC president Dana White recently spoke about Jon Jones' MMA greatness during an appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

During the show, White praised Jones' accomplishments inside the octagon and detailed how he dominated the light heavyweight division and then moved to the heavyweight division. Upon hearing this, Mike Tyson interrupted the UFC president and asked him about how people consider 'Bones' crazy.

Responding to the same, Dana White claimed that all fighters are crazy and outlined what makes Jon Jones arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time. While suggesting that Jones' troubles outside the octagon and domination inside of it make him a 'fascinating' fighter, White said:

"What makes Jon Jones so f**king unique and so special is if you look at all the things that he did outside of the octagon and outside of the sport yet still destroyed everybody that he fought, it's pretty fasciniating. But yeah, I mean Mike you know better than anybody when you're dealing with professional fighters you have to be a little crazy to be a professional fighter."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (14:56):

Former opponent claims Jon Jones will be in for a tough night against Stipe Miocic

After winning the UFC heavyweight championship on his divisional debut, Jon Jones is now set to return to the octagon against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November this year. Going into the fight a lot has been said about how Miocic's inactivity could play a crucial role in how the fight plays out, however, Anthony Smith has claimed that Jones hasn't faced a challenge like the former UFC heavyweight champion in a long time.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Anthony Smith broke down the UFC 295 main event and said:

"He doesn't feel that aura that maybe other people feel around Jon, because [Miocic] is also that guy. I think that Jon is going to have to deal with some things he hasn't in a long time with the speed advantage that I believe Stipe's gonna have."

Smith added:

"I think that [Miocic] can nullify the wrestling just with his size and strength. This is another guy who's gonna match Jon in weight, size, and athleticism. Again, no disrespect, Stipe's faced much harder hitters than Jon and been able to take some of those shots. I think Stipe's gonna have an easier time wading through some of those punches than guys at 205 [pounds] did."

Watch the video below from 6:45: