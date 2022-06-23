"You'll never get me Spider-Man" - Israel Adesanya revisits his fight against Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya recently broke down his UFC 234 fight against Anderson Silva ahead of UFC 276.

Adesanya and Silva clashed in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Melbourne, Australia. 'The Spider' was well over 40 at the time of the contest. However, he managed to go the distance with 'The Last Stylebender' and put up a better performance than many of Adesanya's recent opponents.

In a video posted on Twitter by UFC on BT Sport, Adesanya broke down the contest. He acknowledged that he was hurt by a jab from Silva and had to make sure he didn't get finished:

"He got me there. Then I saw three Silvas there. I was hurt. He knew I was hurt. He was trying to finish the fight. I was looking to maintain the distance. I knew I could get finished by 'The Spider'. I had to make sure till I get my wits about it."

Adesanya also hurt Silva later on in the fight. However, he slipped while trying to capitalize on it. The Brazilian tried to land a flying knee with Adesanya on the fence. The current champion saw the move coming and was able to expertly evade it. While breaking down this sequence of moves, the 32-year-old said:

"This right here, he was hurt. I wish I had gone. Watch it. Then he goes, 'Do it again.' I am like, 'I have seen this move before, you'll never get me Spider-Man.'"

Adesanya eventually managed to win the fight via unanimous decision. Both fighters displayed tremendous respect for each other after the end of the clash.

Israel Adesanya is trying to supplant Anderson Silva in the middleweight GOAT debate

Anderson Silva is widely regarded as the greatest-ever fighter in the 185lbs division of the UFC. The legendary Brazilian established his legacy with a string of title defenses (10) during his prime.

Israel Adesanya is looking to close in on 'The Spider' and establish his own case as the greatest UFC middleweight of all time. He has already defended the title four times since winning the championship at UFC 243.

His next title defense is set for UFC 276 on July 2 as 'The Last Stylebender' takes on Jared Cannonier. Yet another win will make his claims stronger in the debate for the greatest middleweight fighter of all time.

