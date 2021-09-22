"You'll never hear me talk about someone's mother" - Caleb Plant seemingly issues his first statement after altercation with Canelo Alvarez

After the altercation during a staredown with Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant recently offered his side of the story.

Plant, in a post on Twitter, offered fans and boxing pundits some clarity on what fueled his spat with Canelo during the pre-fight ritual. This marked his first statement in the wake of the incident at the press conference.

"You’ll never hear me talk about someone’s mother, kids or wife. When men go off to war they leave the women and children at home," wrote Caleb Plant.

The statement comes as a response to Canelo, who claimed that Plant spoke about his mother. According to the Mexican, talking trash is acceptable, but invoking his mother's name crossed the line.

Caleb Plant declares that their scuffle won't delay the fight

Caleb Plant walked away from the entire fiasco with a surface scratch on his face, right under his eye. A legion of fans and pundits have expressed concerns regarding his ability to fight Canelo while dealing with the injury.

Plant reassured his fans and declared that the injury was nothing but a scratch. He also admitted that he would not let anything derail the fight. Addressing the injury while in conversation with TMZ Sports, 'Sweet Hands' said:

"Nothing I need surgery for or anything like that. It's just a little scratch. Tune in," said a bandaged Caleb Plant.

Closer look as Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant clash at their presser. Canelo slips Plant's swing, then counters first with a left hand which has cut Plant under his right eye…



The fight is slated to go down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fighters seem eager to butt heads with each other inside the squared circle as soon as possible.

The altercation could lay the foundation for a fiery encounter inside the squared circle. Plant's manager, Luis DeCubas Jr., admitted that the rivalry had turned personal after the chaotic press conference.

"Canelo pushed Caleb and Caleb slapped him. The rivalry is real and this is gonna be a war. Do not miss this fight!"



