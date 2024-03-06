“You lose sight of the present” – Janet Todd prefers to live in the moment than dwell on potential rematches with Stamp, Rodrigues

Janet Todd is set to return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 20 in a huge title unification clash in the ONE atomweight kickboxing division.

Her contest against interim champ Phetjeeja is an incredible meeting of styles and eras with the veteran in Todd looking to remind everyone who she is by taking out the surging contender.

Given all of her high level experience, it’s no surprise that Todd has faced off with many of the top names in the promotion during her time under the ONE Championship banner.

However, rather than looking back on the past and trying to see if rematches are down the line in the future, Janet Todd prefers to stay in the present.

She told Combat Press in a recent interview that running it back with the likes of Stamp Fairtex and Allycia Hellen Rodrigiues aren’t priorities right now:

“For now, I'm very very focused on who I have in front of me and I don't really focus on the future, because once you start thinking about the future, you lose sight of the present. So yeah, I don't think about stuff like that much, at least not right now at all.”

Watch the full interview below:

Janet Todd is right to be focused on the task at hand

Janet Todd is far too experienced to let something like future rematches distract her from the challenge that is right in front of her.

Before she can even think about getting revenge on some of her former foes, ONE Fight Night 20 presents its own huge challenge.

Many see Phetjeeja as the current and future of women’s striking for good reason and she showed that in her last fight against Anissa Meksen in December.

Todd will have to be on top of her game on March 8 to come away with the gold still wrapped around her shoulder and she knows that.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.