"You love the UFC which is violent" - Darren Till lashes out after at 'weirdo" Mark Zuckerberg as Instagram removes his story

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 25, 2025 19:07 GMT
Darren Till (left) criticizes Mark Zuckerberg (right) after Instagram removes his story, questions UFC
Darren Till (left) criticizes Mark Zuckerberg (right) after Instagram removes his story, questions UFC's violent content standards. [Image courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram and Getty Images]

Darren Till criticized Mark Zuckerberg after Instagram took his story down, where he referred to Jorge Masvidal as "fat". The story apparently violated Instagram's policies, and it was flagged. The former UFC star lashed out at Zuckerberg for supporting a violent sport like MMA, and also policing comparatively tame language on his platform.

Till was released by the UFC in March 2023 and is now a professional boxer. He made his boxing debut against Mohammad Mutie earlier this year in January, defeating him via second-round TKO.

Till's story also revives memories of his second-round submission loss against Masvidal in 2019, a moment etched in the minds of fans.

The 32-year-old mentioned Mark Zuckerberg in his story and wrote:

"@zuck you love the UFC which is violent to its core but we can't call someone a fatty? Absolute weirdo."
He added:

"You apparently can't even call someone fat stuff these days. Absolute weird society full of weirdos"

Check out a screenshot of Darren Till's story below:

Screenshot of Darren Till's story: [Screenshot courtesy: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]

Mike Perry calls out Darren Till after his win over Darren Stewart at Misfits X Series 21

Darren Till recently won a boxing bout against Darren Stewart at the Misfits and DAZN X Series 21. Mike Perry could not hold his excitement after seeing Till's win and took to social media immediately after the fight, calling Till out:

Perry wrote:

"Good fight , now come correct and let’s make it happen."

Check out Mike Perry's call-out message for Darren Till below:

After leaving the UFC in 2023, Till has achieved back-to-back wins in exhibition boxing bouts against Mohammad Mutie, Anthony Taylor, and Stewart.

Meanwhile, Perry has also carved out a place for himself in bare-knuckle boxing, with a 5-0 record. However, 'Platinum' tasted a sixth-round TKO loss in his boxing contest against Jake Paul in July 2024.

