Darren Till questions alleged lack of blockbuster fights in UFC despite having superstars like Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria

Former UFC star Darren Till believes that the UFC is experiencing concerning turbulence. While 'The Gorilla' acknowledges Dana White and co. still have several bankable stars among its ranks, he is convinced that the promotion now puts out an underwhelmingly low amount of blockbuster matchups.

While UFC is fast growing and one of TKO's most valuable assets, the company's upcoming broadcast deal have exposed several chinks in it's armor.

Per reports, their longtime broadcasting partner, ESPN, is concerned about the low pay-per-view numbers its events have racked in recently. This has led many to hypothesize that the UFC has a deficiency of superstars, which is crippling it's ability to sell pay-per-views.

While Till doesn't subscribe to such extreme viewpoints, he is convinced that a lack of adequate talent across weight divisions, along with subpar matchmaking, is plaguing the promotion.

Talking to Ariel Helwani during a recent interview, the former welterweight title challenger said:

"There is still superstars inside there, but it feels like they are dumping, fights aren't getting made. I don't know, it all seems a little fake and stuff like that... Now the welterweight division seems like sh*t... The lightweight division, I feel like is on its a**, the featherweight division on its a**... Light heavyweight, on it's a**, heavyweight on its a**."

He added:

"We just want some spark back. As I said, there is a guy from my city, Paddy [Pimblett], you know he is going to be an incredible superstar, as Khamzat [Chimaev] is, as Ilia Topuria is, as Islam [Makhachev]. [But] I feel like there is a few things missing... The fights aren't being made, and I'm a fight fan."

Till also doubts if Dana White's involvement with TKO boxing is preventing him from running a tight ship when it comes to the UFC.

Check out Darren Till's comments below:

Darren Till says he'll "do a number" on Dricus du Plessis in potential UFC return

While Darren Till closed out his UFC career on a crushing three-fight skid, ending on a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis, the Scouser has no doubt he'd make light work of the middleweight champion in a potential return to the promotion.

During an interview with Michael Bisping, 'The Gorilla' argued that during his disastrous middleweight run in the world's premier MMA organization, he was yet to grow into his bigger frame after an extended career as a welterweight.

Till holds firm that he has transitioned into a proper middleweight during his hiatus from the sport. Talking to 'The Count', he said:

"I've grew into that middleweight frame now. No disrespect, like if I come up against Dricus and Sean and these guys, I just really think I'd do a number on them. I really do... It'll be like the Michael Bisping story."

Check out Darren Till's comments below (2:24):

