"You are the male version of Ronda Rousey" - Fans remind Conor McGregor of recent losses under Irishman's latest tweet claiming MMA to be "easy work" 

Fans gave Conor McGregor grief after the former UFC double-champion claimed MMA was "easy work" for him.
McGregor recently took to social media to post a cryptic message. On Twitter, 'The Notorious' wrote:
"Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work."
Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:
Many interpreted McGregor's tweet as some sort of farewell to the sport that brought him to prominence. They believe the Dublin native could be leaving the UFC for Hollywood, after it was reported that McGregor will make his acting debut in the remake of the 1989 action classic Road House.
However, there were those who didn't appreciate the last part of McGregor's message. Several MMA fans on Twitter pointed out that the Irishman was outright delusional.
They pointed out that fighting wouldn't have been easy for McGregor as he's coming off back-to-back losses in his last two outings. Not to mention that his last victory came two years ago.
One Twitter user even compared him to Ronda Rousey and said he was never the same fighter ever since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, another commenter asked if anyone else is bored with McGregor's antics now.
There are also those genuinely hoping McGregor isn't really leaving the sport. They expressed their support for the UFC megastar.
Latest details about Conor McGregor's acting debut
Conor McGregor's spokesperson Karen J. Kessler confirmed reports that the UFC superstar will make his acting debut, per ESPN MMA.
McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s reimagining of the '80s action flick. The story of the new Road House movie follows a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at a pandemonic roadhouse.
The exact details of McGregor's character are currently unknown. However, Deadline reported that he would be playing an original character and not himself.
Meanwhile, McGregor's team emphasized that the Irishman's fighting career is still his priority. In a statement released to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, McGregor's representative said:
“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of 'Road House', a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”
Check out the statement below: