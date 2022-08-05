"You are the male version of Ronda Rousey" - Fans remind Conor McGregor of recent losses under Irishman's latest tweet claiming MMA to be "easy work" 

Fans gave Conor McGregor grief after the former UFC double-champion claimed MMA was "easy work" for him.

McGregor recently took to social media to post a cryptic message. On Twitter, 'The Notorious' wrote:

"Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.

Many interpreted McGregor's tweet as some sort of farewell to the sport that brought him to prominence. They believe the Dublin native could be leaving the UFC for Hollywood, after it was reported that McGregor will make his acting debut in the remake of the 1989 action classic Road House.

However, there were those who didn't appreciate the last part of McGregor's message. Several MMA fans on Twitter pointed out that the Irishman was outright delusional.

They pointed out that fighting wouldn't have been easy for McGregor as he's coming off back-to-back losses in his last two outings. Not to mention that his last victory came two years ago.

Tom Cotterill @pn_tomcotterill @TheNotoriousMMA Not sure about it being that easy for you in recent years - you’ve only won one out of your four fights in the octagon since October 2018… @TheNotoriousMMA Not sure about it being that easy for you in recent years - you’ve only won one out of your four fights in the octagon since October 2018…

WAR POIRIER/GAETHJE 💥💎🇺🇸 @DanaBIack @TheNotoriousMMA "Easy work" is big talk for somebody who hasnt won a fight since obama could say "i am the president of the united states" outside of Old-Man Cerrone. @TheNotoriousMMA "Easy work" is big talk for somebody who hasnt won a fight since obama could say "i am the president of the united states" outside of Old-Man Cerrone.

Scott Williamson @scottw1985 @TheNotoriousMMA Who cares, Never defended a belt and wouldn't beat the top 6 in the LW division or even Volka at FW, irrelavent in MMA @TheNotoriousMMA Who cares, Never defended a belt and wouldn't beat the top 6 in the LW division or even Volka at FW, irrelavent in MMA

Mark @MarkPsvBridge @TheNotoriousMMA @DiceMma12 Love you Bro , but how about winning a fight for once ? @TheNotoriousMMA @DiceMma12 Love you Bro , but how about winning a fight for once ?

One Twitter user even compared him to Ronda Rousey and said he was never the same fighter ever since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, another commenter asked if anyone else is bored with McGregor's antics now.

Psncoins @Psncoins1 @TheNotoriousMMA Damn Khabib made you change careers. So sad to see. That mauling from Khabib made you realise you aren’t built for MMA so you decided to go into Hollywood instead and become an actor. You are the male version of Ronda Rousey. Whooped into changing careers. @TheNotoriousMMA Damn Khabib made you change careers. So sad to see. That mauling from Khabib made you realise you aren’t built for MMA so you decided to go into Hollywood instead and become an actor. You are the male version of Ronda Rousey. Whooped into changing careers.

Joe @JMatthews69405

Jon Jones all over again. The LW division is stacked with talent and I think Conor knows it. Nothing to prove perhaps? But it's tiresome all these silly games @TheNotoriousMMA Anyone else bored of Conor now? If you say you're coming back- get back. If you're not- don't.Jon Jones all over again. The LW division is stacked with talent and I think Conor knows it. Nothing to prove perhaps? But it's tiresome all these silly games @TheNotoriousMMA Anyone else bored of Conor now? If you say you're coming back- get back. If you're not- don't. Jon Jones all over again. The LW division is stacked with talent and I think Conor knows it. Nothing to prove perhaps? But it's tiresome all these silly games

There are also those genuinely hoping McGregor isn't really leaving the sport. They expressed their support for the UFC megastar.

JS @ogGWS @TheNotoriousMMA Lmao @ all you so pressed over the face of the fight game. You’re in denial if you think otherwise. This man literally changed the game for MMA. Crazy that you’re hating on him while he’s laughing away in his Yacht. @TheNotoriousMMA Lmao @ all you so pressed over the face of the fight game. You’re in denial if you think otherwise. This man literally changed the game for MMA. Crazy that you’re hating on him while he’s laughing away in his Yacht.

JESSE JAMES @NotoriousJesse @TheNotoriousMMA The best to ever do it! Excluding Nobody! Supposed to be number 1 on everybody list! Let’s see what happens when he no longer exists……. Thank You Sir For All The Memories & all the inspiration! I’m Team Mac through & through.Whether it’s MMA, Boxing or Hollywood, got ur back! @TheNotoriousMMA The best to ever do it! Excluding Nobody! Supposed to be number 1 on everybody list! Let’s see what happens when he no longer exists……. Thank You Sir For All The Memories & all the inspiration! I’m Team Mac through & through.Whether it’s MMA, Boxing or Hollywood, got ur back!

Latest details about Conor McGregor's acting debut

Conor McGregor's spokesperson Karen J. Kessler confirmed reports that the UFC superstar will make his acting debut, per ESPN MMA.

McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s reimagining of the '80s action flick. The story of the new Road House movie follows a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at a pandemonic roadhouse.

The exact details of McGregor's character are currently unknown. However, Deadline reported that he would be playing an original character and not himself.

Meanwhile, McGregor's team emphasized that the Irishman's fighting career is still his priority. In a statement released to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, McGregor's representative said:

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of 'Road House', a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Check out the statement below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Here’s a statement from his spokesperson Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role.Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role. Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: https://t.co/sDyXrw8guG

