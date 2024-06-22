"You are mentally broken" - Ilia Topuria rips into Conor McGregor following latter's vow to "never lose another fight"

Ilia Topuria recently sounded off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman vowed to never lose again. The 27-year-old was very critical and noted that he has made his own observation for why the former two-division champion withdrew from his bout against Michael Chandler.

The reigning UFC featherweight champion has made it known that he would like to fight 'The Notorious' one day, but that doesn't mean that he will be cordial like Chandler was in his approach to getting the fight. The latest interaction stemmed from a tweet McGregor posted in which he promised never to compete unless he is fully healthy and never to lose another bout.

The tweet caught the attention of the featherweight champion, who quoted it and weighed in with his opinion on why he pulled out. Topuria put McGregor on blast by mentioning that he doesn't believe he is confident in his abilities and no longer has the same mentality he once had. He wrote:

"You are mentally broken. This is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that's why you don't show up. You are a bi*ch."

Check out Ilia Topuria's tweet below:

Topuria's tweet regarding McGregor's promises [Image courtesy: @Topuriailia - X]

Fans react to Ilia Topuria's tweet directed toward Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria's tweet directed toward Conor McGregor wasn't well received from fans as the majority weighed in defending the Irishman.

Fans mentioned that the reigning UFC featherweight champion had modeled his ascension in the promotion and surge in popularity after McGregor and noted that he wouldn't have the same energy towards him if they fought. They wrote:

"Shouldn't talk about your hero that way brother"

"But you still idolise him and bite his style Champ"

"If they ever fight, @Topuriailia will apologize at the weigh in and profess respect like he did with @alexvolkanovski"

Check out the fan reaction tweets below:

Fan reaction to Topuria's tweet [Image courtesy: @Topuriailia - X]