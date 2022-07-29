"You might as well be riding a roller-coaster" - When Joe Rogan gushed about his incredibly fast Tesla Plaid on JRE

Joe Rogan is a bonafide gear head. The podcast host owns a plethora of awesome metal beasts. On episode #1820 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC commentator enthusiastically spilled details regarding his incredibly fast Tesla Plaid.

Rogan told guest Jack Carr that his Tesla vehicle was soo fast that his other performance cars were no match for it. The 54-year-old explained that Plaid could go from zero to sixty mph in 1.9 seconds:

"Well, Teslas are pretty fu***ng amazing. I have the newest one, which you might as well be riding a roller-coaster. I have the Model S Plaid. It's preposterous. It goes zero to sixty in 1.9 seconds, really. A four-door sedan that is very sedated-looking, it's very family car looking. That thing is the fastest car I have. I have race cars, I have crazy fast cars... I have a Porsche 911 GT 3. That car [Plaid] leaves that [Porsche] car in the dust."

Listen to the full podcast below:

The color commentator further stated that if he could only have one car, it would be the Tesla Model S Plaid. The comedian praised the Tesla model for its incredible handling and effortless driving experience.

The deliveries for the Model S Plaid began in June 2021. According to tesla.com, the Model S Plaid is the fastest accelerating vehicle in production.

Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan about Tesla's little Easter eggs

The 1169th edition of JRE marked tech-billionaire Elon Musk's first appearance on the renowned podcast. During the episode, Musk stated that Rogan would be impressed by certain hidden features in Teslas.

Musk revealed that some Teslas can move rhythmically to the Trans-Siberian orchestra. Musk added that he decided to add the Easter egg to the car after some engineers at Tesla suggested it:

"The Model X can do this ballet thing to the Trans-Siberian orchestra. It's pretty cool... There were some engineers at Tesla that said, you know, what if we make this car dance and play music. I was like, 'that sounds great please do it.'"

Listen to Joe Rogan and Elon Musk talk about Tesla below:

The world's richest man further explained that most Tesla owners weren't aware of these Easter eggs and that the company probably needs to make a video detailing the features.

The 51-year-old also revealed that the ballet feature was just the tip of the iceberg.

