"You missed a name" - UFC lightweight adds himself to list of fighters challenged by Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett wants a ranked lightweight in the UFC next and one of the fighters within that hierarchy has responded.

'The Baddy' mentioned hearing 'little rumors' of a July card in Manchester on pay-per-view.

In video footage shared by @ChampRDS on X, Pimblett discussed potential opponents for this as-of-now hypothetical card. He said:

"Jalin Turner is good. I think he's going to knock [Renato] Moicano out. Then Moicano can come running back to me for some publicity and try and get a fight and I'll knock him out as well. If he wins or loses, lads, you know what I mean, I want to punch Moicanao's head in... [Drew] Dober said something about me as well, mad one."

"If Moicano gets his jaw snapped or something, multiple people will want a slice isn't there, you know what I mean? Drew Dober he's another ranked opponent. It'd be nice to fight him. I rate Drew Dober, you know what I mean? He's got power in his hands, couldn't knock me out though... Matt Frevola is always mentioning me. I like Matt Frevola as well. I like his style. He's a Baddy fan also. I wouldn't mind fighting Frevola. But I'm sure he's not ranked anymore is he?"

Pimblett also pointedly mentioned Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, and Rafael Dos Anjos in his quest to fight a ranked 155-pounder in the octagon.

Watch Paddy Pimblett call out top UFC lightweight fighters:

One of the individuals in that video, Matt Frevola responded to the surging Scouser, saying:

"You missed a name"

Check out Matt Frevola's tweet for Paddy Pimblett below:

UFC rankings of those called out by Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett called out several high-level UFC lightweights, who sit in the top 15 rankings.

Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano will fight at UFC 300 this weekend and are ranked 10 and 13, respectively.

Drew Dober, though mentioned by Pimblett, is not in the present permutation of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Matt Frevola does sit at number 15 despite the native of England mentioning he was unsure if Frevola was still in the rankings.

Dan Hooker resides at number nine and is coming off a win over Turner with 'The Hangman' presently not having his next bout booked.

Bobby Green is situated at number 14 and will also compete at UFC 300 in a clash against Jim Miller.

Also, former UFC lightweight champion Dos Anjos comes in at number 12 in the most recent UFC lightweight rankings.

