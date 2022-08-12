"You muthaf***a !!" - Fighters and fans left in splits after Frankie Edgar posts clip of stand-up comedy debut

MMA fighters and fans have been left in stitches after UFC veteran Frankie Edgar posted a clip from the comedy special he's filmed for UFC Fight Pass.

The 40-year-old currently competes in the bantamweight division but has held the 155lbs belt and fought for the featherweight title. Edgar is currently on a two-fight skid, which includes back-to-back KO losses from a front kick and flying knee.

The short clip Edgar posted included him letting fans know he's got the longest amount of time spent in the UFC octagon before then making a joke about actor Will Smith and his wife:

"You know, I have more time in the octagon than anybody in the history of the UFC. I've been punched, kicked and beaten down more times than Will Smith has been beaten by Jada."

MMA legend BJ Penn was one of the first to comment on the clip, praising his former rival:

"This is great. Love it Frankie"

One fan (@andrew_h_655) couldn't help but take a dig at former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, who has released multiple comedy specials himself:

"Way funnier then Brendan Schaub....tho that is not saying much"

Josh Thomson, a former UFC fighter and co-host of the WEIGHING IN podcast, clearly enjoyed the comedy in the clip:

"You muthaf***a!"

Check out some of the other fighter and fan reactions below:

John McCarthy wants the UFC to honor Frankie Edgar's wish to fight Dominick Cruz in his final MMA bout

Frankie Edgar recently stated that he only has one fight left in him. 'The Answer' is now 40 years old and is 1-4 in his last five appearances, which includes brutal back-to-back KO losses.

Edgar has called for a fight with Dominick Cruz at Madison Square Garden to be the final time he steps into the UFC octagon.

'Big' John McCarthy, who has refereed multiple Edgar fights, believes the UFC should honor the request of one of their most iconic fighters in recent history.

During an episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, McCarthy said:

"That [Edgar vs. Cruz] would be a fantastic fight to be in Madison Square Garden. Look, Frankie Edgar, I'm not saying the UFC owes him anything, they owe him! This guy has been there for them... Frankie Edgar should be able to write his own ticket on who he fights, where he fights, when he fights. He has been the man, he is the man. I will miss him but absolutely, he should be able to get that fight."

Catch the clip from the podcast here:

