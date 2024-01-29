"You need a brother-in-law?" - Fans have lighthearted fun as Jiri Prochazka shares picture with sister at social event in Czech Republic

Jiri Prochazka recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a couple of pictures of himself. In one of the images, the UFC star was accompanied by his sister.

He posted the following pictures alongside the caption:

"Good weekend 1. A ball with my sister 2.Every Sunday BJP//\\drill"

Fans took to the post to react. Many expressed admiration for his sister, with one user even saying:

"You need a brother in-law?"

@NitinMudgal20 also added:

"Jiri what took you so long to introduce her"

@ChrisGreyheart1 also expressed a similar sentiment, saying:

"Can I marry your sister?"

@MedZakariaL took things one step further, saying:

"Let's become a family Jiri. I want your honorable sister's hand."

An overwhelming majority of the comments on the post were directed toward Prochazka's sister. Many fans wrote in their proposals, but generally kept things pretty tasteful.

One user, @DrDoBronxMMA took the opportunity to brand Jiri Prochazka the GOAT, saying:

"Jiri you are the goat of MMA behind Charles Oliveira"

Another user poked fun at MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, saying:

"Thought this was Helwani"

Check out some of the top comments here:

Fans react to Jiri Prochazka's post

Jiri Prochazka was last seen in action at UFC 295, where he took on Alex Pereira for the then-vacant light heavyweight strap. Unfortunately for Prochazka, he fell short on the night, losing via TKO in the second round.

Jiri Prochazka to return to action at UFC 300

After suffering a defeat to Alex Pereira at UFC 295 in November 2023, Prochazka is set to take on Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. The winner of the bout may very well find themselves being next in line for a shot at 'Poatan's' 205-pound strap.

At UFC 300, Prochazka will have an opportunity to make a statement and leapfrog other contenders in his division.

While Alex Pereira's next fight is yet to be announced, he has expressed a desire to fight former champion Jamahal Hill and then another contender soon after. It's not clear when Hill will return from inury, however.

With his recent win over Johnny Walker, Magomed Ankalaev also called out Pereira and has made his case for a title shot. It seems likely that either Ankalaev or the winner of the Prochazka-Rakic bout will end up fighting for the title in 2024.