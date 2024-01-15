Alex Pereira gives clear hint at his next fight, and it may not be Israel Adesanya or Tom Aspinall 

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shed light on who his next opponent may be, and it isn't the usual suspects.

Pereira first took to his Instagram Stories to thank fans for their continued support and discussed his strong start to the new year. He revealed that he and his team had held positive discussions with the UFC and that a fight is "almost finalized":

“I appreciate everyone’s patience. The messages supporting and encouraging, it’s really awesome. Nice one, guys. Big hug to everyone... Things are almost finalized here. It’ll be very good. Everyone will like it, isn’t it guys? I’m very happy with everything that’s been happening this year. It’ll surely be a great year. It started well, great conversations with the UFC, with my managers. That’s it, guys. Huge thanks for your kindness everyone.”

Alex Pereira's story

Just a day later, Pereira has now posted a clip of him staring down Jamahal Hill inside the octagon. The accompanying caption revealed his intentions to take on Hill and then immediately defend his title again and break a record:

"Guys let's focus on what Jamahal matters and then I'll focus on breaking another record by making two title defenses in the shortest time possible."

Alex Pereira's post

Magomed Ankalaev sends message to Glover Teixeira and Alex Pereira with latest win

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev started off the year with a bang. He won his rematch against Johnny Walker with a second-round knockout at the opening UFC event of the year.

During the post-fight press conference, Ankalaev addressed champion Alex Pereira and his coach, Glover Teixeira, and told them to prepare for him. He assured them that he will fight on his feet and not employ his wrestling against 'Poatan':

“I could have come out here today and wrestled against Johnny Walker... But instead, I wanted to send a message. I wanted to stand up, and I wanted to knock him out. And that’s what I did. Now, for Glover Teixeira, I have a message. Don’t waste your time trying to teach your student how to wrestle or grapple. He’s not going to need it. I’m gonna come out there, I’m gonna stand across from him. And I know that he’s been knocked out before as a middleweight. So imagine what’s going to happen if I meet him at light heavyweight. Trust me, he’s not going to feel comfortable there.”

Ankalaev was ranked No.3 prior to his last fight and may climb even further after his Performance of the Night start to the year.

Check out his full comments below (2:55):