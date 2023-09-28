“You need to find an outlet” – Angela Lee shares how journaling has helped her cope with her depression

Angela Lee says journaling helped her to cope with the tragic loss of her sister, Victoria Lee, and her own struggles with mental health.

Lee, the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion, has been absent from the fight game ever since her 18-year-old sister and budding MMA prospect, Victoria Lee, tragically took her own life in late December 2022.

Since then, Lee has formed FightStory, a non-profit mental health organization that aims to share the stories of fighters from all walks of life who want to share their tales of struggle, tragedy and triumph.

In a recent interview with Parents.com, Lee spoke about the mission of FightStory and the importance of sharing your struggles, even if that means simply writing them down in a journal.

“It’s to inspire, heal, and unite the world through stories. Stories that are struggles, but also triumphs from fighters of all walks of life—not just those you see in the cage or the ring. Every single one of us is facing a battle every day. I believe we're all fighters—and speaking the truth and advocating awareness for mental health is what I believe will save lives."

“I'm not saying everyone must put all their emotions on their sleeves, but you need to find an outlet to let them out—whether with your spouse, close friends, a coach, or even with journaling. Journaling is one of the best things that helped me get my thoughts down.”

Angela Lee is expected to be in attendance at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday night to help spread her story and her message and to address her future in the world of combat sports.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.