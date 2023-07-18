“You need to fire Ali Abdelaziz” - Belal Muhammad jabs at Islam Makhachev over surprise UFC welterweight title shot call-out, fans react

Belal Muhammad recently poked fun at Islam Makhachev for his unexpected call-out for a UFC welterweight title shot.

The UFC lightweight champion took to Twitter with a proposition, expressing his interest in moving up a weight class to challenge the reigning UFC welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards in a champion vs. champion spectacle at UFC 294:

"UFC Abu Dhabi, October 21st Makhachev vs Edwards What do you think? @ufc @espnmma"

Check out Makhachev's tweet below:

This announcement caught the attention of Belal Muhammad who has been eagerly eyeing a title shot of his own for quite some time. 'Remember The Name' couldn't resist teasing the situation, suggesting that Makhachev should refrain from allowing his account to be controlled by their shared manager, Ali Abdelaziz:

"Brother stop giving Ali your login 😂"

Check out Muhammad's tweet below:

Known for his penchant for posting on behalf of his fighters, Abdelaziz's online antics have become somewhat of an internet joke.

Muhammad's clever retort didn't go unnoticed by the fans, who swiftly chimed in with their reactions.

One fan wrote:

"How’s he trying to cut in line? Thought y’all were boys. He needs to wait his turn. Dood already got a belt and you deserve a title shot."

Another wrote:

"Worried he pushes you back even further ?"

While another fan outlined Belal Muhammad's aspiration to become the 170-pound champion:

"Belal dont like it coz Belal wants to become WW champion in Abu Dhabi Am I right Belal?

Here are some reactions of other fans to the Tweet:

"Ali stop talking to yourself on Twitter."

"u aint getting the title shot smh."

"Dude you need to fire @AliAbdelaziz00."

Belal Muhammad claims Colby Covington is the most obvious opponent in the welterweight division

Belal Muhammad regards Leon Edwards as a more formidable challenge than Colby Covington. With the UFC welterweight champion set to defend his title against Covington in the near future, the Chicago native eagerly awaits the outcome as he positions himself as the next contender in line.

During an interview on WGN News, 'Remember The Name' expressed his enthusiasm to face either opponent:

"I think Leon would be a harder fight. I think Colby’s the easiest fight in the division. I think that he’s got up to where he’s at just because he talks a lot and he had Donald Trump in his corner with him.”

Check out Muhammad's comment below (from 17:25):