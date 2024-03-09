"You never know" - Conor McGregor shares brief update on going to the WWE

Conor McGregor recently took part in a brief, impromptu interview, during which he touched on numerous topics, most notably a potential stint in WWE. For years, McGregor has been linked to the sports entertainment world due to his generational gift of gab.

Now, he has offered his thoughts on whether he envisions professional wrestling in his future, after being asked by the interviewer if he would ever sign with WWE. While being escorted to an SUV, McGregor was more measured and open-minded than he has ever been regarding professional wrestling.

"You never know. Let's see," he responded.

Check out Conor McGregor's brief answer regarding a possible WWE stint (0:40):

In the past, McGregor was wildly dismissive of WWE, insulting its scripted nature while distinguishing himself as an actual fighter. His comments drew the ire of many, including pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair. Curiously, CM Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, expressed surprise over how upset his colleagues were.

However, now that both the UFC and WWE exist under the corporate umbrella of TKO Group Holdings, a bridge has formed between the MMA and pro-wrestling worlds. Collaborations are far easier to execute, as evidenced by Michael Chandler's recent appearance on 'Monday Night RAW.'

The UFC lightweight star used his screen time to call on McGregor, his expected opponent, to sort out whatever is delaying his octagon return, so that the two could finally clash.

A UFC fighter cutting a promo on 'Monday Night RAW' to market their own fight was unthinkable just a few years ago. So if that can change, so can McGregor's stance on working in professional wrestling.

Conor McGregor wants to fight both Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz this year

Conor McGregor has been linked to a fight with Michael Chandler for over a year now, with their bout having been announced in February of 2023, prior to their filming of The Ultimate Fighter 31, where they served as opposing coaches. While promises have been made that he will fight in 2024, there are no official dates for McGregor's return.

Furthermore, the Irishman could also take on his old rival, Nate Diaz, on UFC 306, which will be the promotion's first event on the Las Vegas Sphere. He intends for it to be a follow-up of a possible win over Chandler at UFC 303. If his plans come to fruition, it would be an extraordinarily quick turnaround.