"You never really had that with Islam" - Chael Sonnen believes Ilia Topuria is biggest threat to Islam Makhachev’s reign

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on whether Ilia Topuria could be a potential threat to Islam Makhachev's dominance in the promotion. Comparing Topuria to other UFC fighters, Sonnen believes that the Spaniard presents a greater challenge to Makhachev in a possible matchup.

'El Matador' became the new lightweight champion by defeating Charles Oliveira via knockout at UFC 317. Following that, he has now climbed to the top of the UFC Pound for Pound rankings, replacing Makhachev.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen assessed Topuria's chances against the former UFC lightweight champion, saying:

"You've got this debate or at least a discussion now about Ilia [Topuria] and Islam [Makhachev]. You really never had that with Islam. Jack's not even getting that with Islam, and that Jack could beat Islam. We don't know. I'm just sharing [my] perception with you, he cannot. No more than [Volkanovski] could, no more than Charles [Oliveira] could. I believe the odds are almost 4-1 favoring Islam."

He added:

"I'm just sharing, they came out with a mythical odd [and] Ilia is close. He's a 2-1. Islam would beat him 2-1. This is a mythical odd. But Paddy [Pimblett] in the same mythical odds is 6-1 against him. Arman Tsarukyan is 3.5-1, favored to lose to Islam. The tightest is Ilia Topuria."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (6:10):

Islam Makhachev's coach draws comparison between Jack Della Maddalena and Ilia Topuria

After vacating the UFC lightweight title, Islam Makhachev has moved up to the welterweight division and is expected to face Jack Della Maddalena for the championship next.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, drew comparisons between Della Maddalena and Ilia Topuria. Claiming that the UFC welterweight champion is a tougher opponent for Makhachev, Mendez said:

"For me, JDM [Della Maddalena] is the tougher one because of number one, the size. Number two, he’s good everywhere. If it was just boxing, then we don’t have to worry as much because Maddalena’s boxing is not as good as Topuria’s, but overall, his kicking, his knees, his overall game is very good."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (!3:50):

