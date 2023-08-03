"You are nobody now, again" - Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira go back-and-forth after 'Do Bronx' roasts 'motivation-less' Irishman

UFC star Conor McGregor has been out of action since suffering a leg injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. While he was set to make a comeback against Michael Chandler, the fight has been delayed due to a dispute with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Before returning to competition, the 34-year-old Irishman is required to undergo six months of random drug testing. Unfortunately, McGregor recently missed an important deadline, potentially sidelining him until 2024.

Despite not competing in the past two years, 'The Notorious' recently expressed on Twitter that fighting continues to be his source of motivation:

"Fighting is MOTIVATION! 🔥"

Check out McGregor's tweet below:

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira took notice of McGregor's tweet and playfully teased the Dublin native about his lack of activity in the octagon:

"lol. you're without motivation more than 2 years"

Check out Oliveira's tweet below:

Conor McGregor responded with a barrage of insults directed at 'Do Bronx,' not holding back in his retort:

"Recovering from a leg break, you nobody. You are nobody now, again."

He even targeted Oliveira's Twitter profile picture:

"Get off that Lamborghini you broke bum 😂😂"

Check out McGregor's tweets below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @CharlesDoBronxs Recovering from a leg break, you nobody. You are nobody now, again.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @CharlesDoBronxs Get off that Lamborghini you broke bum

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira have been engaged in a tantalizing dance of interest, with the prospect of a bout between the two lightweight stars never quite materializing. They have crossed paths numerous times on Twitter, exchanging banter and teasing each other about a potential showdown inside the octagon.

Fans react to Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira's Twitter feud

The Twitter banter between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira didn't escape the notice of fans, who seized the opportunity to inject some humor into the moment.

The reactions from the fans were filled with hilarity, turning the virtual exchange into an entertaining spectacle for all to enjoy.

One fan wrote:

"My boy COOKED."

Another wrote:

"He just roasted the double champ. Life is good."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Charles learned English just to roast Conor on the main 😂"

"@TheNotoriousMMA do you need a tune up Fight or is Charles too much?"

"Disrespect him one more time watch what happens potato boy"

"Nobody??? Come on man. I get it’s trash talk… but let’s be real.."

"Only thing injured was your pride after Dustin pieced you up 😭"

