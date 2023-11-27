“You played in 47 games and score 49 goals” – Khabib Nurmagomedov shows off remarkable memory in fanboy moment with Brazil's Ronaldo 

One of the many skills Khabib Nurmagomedov was praised for throughout his Hall of Fame career was his high fight IQ and even during retirement, the Russian continues to show off his sharp mind.

Even at the height of his career, Nurmagomedov made his fandom of football — or soccer — very well known. It was even rumored at one point that Nurmagomedov was signed by the FC Legion Dynamo team after his MMA career was over.

Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov met up with former Brazilian football player Ronaldo, one of his personal heroes. As he has done in the past, Nurmagomedov expressed his fandom to the legend with his unique memory of stats.

At their meeting, Nurmagomedov excitedly told Ronaldo:

"You played in 47 games and scored 49 goals. With numbers, I am very good."

Ronaldo appeared both shocked and amused by the fellow athlete's fandom. The two also revealed in their conversation that they had met before in Las Vegas.

As a fan, Nurmagomedov has always said the sport was his first love, and that it was his original dream to be a professional football player.

A video of 'The Eagle' playing recreational football went viral shortly after he retired from fighting.

Expand Tweet

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov a soccer player?

About one year after his emotional MMA retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke the sports world when it was announced that the Dagestani had signed a contract with FC Legion Dynamo.

People began to speculate on the former UFC champion's soccer skills, as it was assumed he would begin a career as a football player.

Expand Tweet

However, 'The Eagle' released a statement shortly after claiming he did not sign a contract to play for the team and was merely a big fan who held a close relationship with the owners. Despite his childhood goal, Khabib Nurmagomedov has never played professional football and appears unlikely to ever do so.