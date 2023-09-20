"You poked the bear" - Andrew Tate not surprised by allegations surrounding Russell Brand

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has weighed in on the controversy surrounding British comedian and actor Russell Brand.

Brand has come under heavy fire as allegations against him have surfaced from over the past decade and more. Brand has been accused of sexual assault by four women between 2006 and 2013. Two of the women are based in Los Angeles and two are from the UK.

One of them also accused him of displaying the behaviour of a groomer as she was only 16 and still in school when he allegedly assaulted her.

Russell Brand has categorically denied all the allegations in a statement published on social media and declared that all his relationships have always been consensual.

Andrew Tate announced an emergency live stream to discuss Brand's allegations and reveal the truth behind them, or at least his interpretation of the events. Tate credited Brand for exposing the truth against the 'Matrix' and stated that these were the consequences for going against the so-called all-powerful entity.

“Russel Brand started this fight. Russel Brand is not an innocent victim. Because just like us, he started the fight against the Matrix by telling the truth. He punched first. Russell, you punched first, my G. You punched first, you stood up and said all of this stuff about the vaccine is a lie and you punched first and now they’re punching back. You started the fight and now they’re attacking you. So it is not unprompted, you prompted it, and I’m not saying that’s the wrong thing to do. You poked the bear and now the bear’s coming for you.”

Check out Tate's full comments below on Twitter:

Andrew Tate's 'The Real World' app taken down by Google from Play Store

Andrew Tate's brainchild, 'The Real World,' formerly known as Hustler's University, was taken down by Google from the Play Store.

The app claims to offer 'wealth-creation' education and allow access to 'handpicked millionaires' to all its members. With the app, Tate aimed to create a community of like-minded individuals to amass an abundance of wealth.

The app's description on Play Store included fraudulent ratings from sites like Trustpilot and has received negative reviews from a lot of users. Campaigners against the app claimed that it was a pyramid scheme that intended to exploit it's most popular user demographic, teenage males, and also instil a misogynistic worldview within them.

Google's actions against it have now increased pressure on Apple to also take down the app from its App Store.