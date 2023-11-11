"You puny wastrel" - Piers Morgan threatens to destroy Louis Theroux in "30 seconds" after latter's surprise boxing callout

It's 2023, so naturally Piers Morgan vs. Louis Theroux is a possibility.

Earlier this week, the journalist interviewed Anthony Joshua on BBC. The lengthy interview saw 'AJ' open up to Theroux about a series of subjects, including a future bout with Tyson Fury, his youth, and more.

In the interview itself, the two joked around quite a bit. During a clip released to social media earlier this week, the former heavyweight champion stated to the journalist that he should box someday. At first, Joshua joked that the two should fight, but instead said that the journalist should box someone else.

In the background of their conversation, someone recommended Piers Morgan as a suitable opponent. Despite being the smaller man, Theroux seemed down for the contest. Offhandedly, the journalist responded:

"Piers Morgan? That's a better matchup [than Anthony Joshua]. Number one, he's very famous and I think I could take him."

The comments seemed like a sure joke but quickly earned a response back from Morgan. On X, he responded that he would destroy the journalist in 30 seconds. While the political pundit has never stepped into the ring before, he seems confident that he can beat Theroux.

On social media, Morgan replied:

"Have you lost your marbles, @louistheroux? I’d destroy you in 30 seconds, you puny wastrel."

Louis Theroux responds to Piers Morgan

The Piers Morgan - Louis Theroux saga is seemingly just getting started.

In the longtime journalist's interview with Anthony Joshua, it was clear that he was just joking about a boxing match. However, Theroux himself has been a longtime fan of boxing and has been seen at many high-profile fights over the years.

While it's not known if the journalist has ever put on a pair of gloves before, he does feel confident. On X, Theroux responded to Morgan's comments about a potential fight and threw some verbal jabs of his own.

On social media, Louis Theroux stated that he would look like a 'boxing Beethoven' against Morgan. Based on his comments, it's clear that he doesn't believe that his fellow journalist has the stamina for a boxing match.

On X, Theroux responded:

"I don't think you've got the cardio fitness, Piers, TBF. You'd gas out and after that I'd just be playing music on your chin like a boxing Beethoven."

