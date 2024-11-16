"You're an as*hole" - Jon Jones laughs off Nina-Marie Daniele’s cheeky remark about his criminal justice background

Jon Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on Nov. 16 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, United States. Leading up to the highly anticipated clash, Jones has been busy granting interviews and interacting with the media this week.

Jones recently gave an interview to Nina-Marie Daniele for her YouTube channel Nina Drama, where she’s known for bringing out the humorous side of fighters. During the interview, Nina playfully asked the 37-year-old UFC champion about his background, remarking,

"You went to criminal justice school. How ironic?"

This question sparked an outburst of laughter from Jones, who responded with:

“You're an as*hole”

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion later opened up and shared that he is grateful for all the experiences he has had. He said:

“I had a rough 20s. Experience is what makes us, ultimately. I have kids now, so being able to teach them and help them avoid some of the paths I went down—that's what it's all about at the end of the day. No one wants to learn from a goody-two-shoes. I think your message comes across better when people see how far you've come. I'm grateful for a lot of my experiences.”

Check out Jon Jones' comment below (2:52):

Despite having a successful career as a fighter, Jones has faced multiple legal troubles in the past, including arrests. In 2015, he was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which led to the UFC stripping him of his light heavyweight title. Later, he tested positive for banned substances, resulting in a one-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

In 2017, Jones again tested positive, this time for the anabolic steroid turinabol, which caused further delays in his return to the Octagon. These incidents marked significant setbacks in his MMA career.

Nina-Marie Daniele asks Jon Jones to pick three fighters to save Earth from an alien invasion

In the aforementioned interview, Nina-Marie Daniele posed a quirky question to Jon Jones:

"If aliens invaded Earth, which three fighters would you pick to save the planet?"

Jones responded:

“I’m going with big Francis Ngannou. I’m going with in-shape DC. And… who else? I’d probably go with big Tommy—Tommy Aspinall.” (17:22)

This response would surprise many, as in the past, 'Bones' has traded verbal jabs with all three fighters.

